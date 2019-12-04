MONTREAL -- Food safety officials are warning the public not to eat tapenades sold at a pizzeria in downtown Montreal.

Quebec's food, fisheries and agriculture department MAPAQ issued the recall for the spreads sold at Pizzeria Morso TM Mtl Central at 30 Ste-Catherine St. West.

The following items, all sold until Nov. 29, should not be consumed if they were not kept refrigerated:

Pepper tapenade, 150 mL

Artichoke tapenade, 150 mL

Peperonata, 212 mL

Caponata, 212 mL

The items required refrigeration at all times, but the label did not include the necessary words "keep refrigerated" on the label.

The products were sold only at Pizzeria Morso until Nov. 29, and were sold refrigerated and packaged in Mason glass jars with a black lid. They did not come with a label.

The shop has voluntarily recalled the products as a precautionary measure.

Anyone who has any of these products and didn't keep them in the fridge at all times must either return it to the establishment where they bought it or throw it away.

Even if this product does not show any sign of alteration or smell suspicious, consuming it may present a health risk.

No case of illness has been associated with this recall.