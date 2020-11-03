MONTREAL -- Some products from the Miss Vickie’s potato chip line are being recalled after a small piece of glass was found at the bottom of a bag.

The chip company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo Foods Company of Canada, says it has received a few reports related to this, including a minor dental injury.

The products were on sale in Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada. A full list of the affected products can be found here.

The "Guaranteed Fresh" dates and "Manufacturing Codes" on the bags are the only ways to identify the products included in this recall.

The company says anyone with a product on the recall list should not consume it, to dispose of it or return to the point of purchase for a refund.