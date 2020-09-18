MONTREAL -- The ministry of agriculture, fisheries and food (MAPAQ) has ordered a recall on several items sold at Cantine Poincare in Montreal’s Chinatown.

The products include: various canned vegetables, various candied meats, boudin, various seafood, various vegetarians plates, and various plates of meat in sauce.

Items that are the subject of this recall were sold until and including Sept. 18 – and only at Cantine Poincare. They were sold at room temperature and were wrapped in cans labelled by hand in black marker.

Anyone who has the above-mentioned items in their possession is being asked not to consume them, and to either throw them away or take them back to the store.

No cases of illness connected to these items have been reported to MAPAQ as of Friday.