MONTREAL -- A Mi’kmaq man was shot and killed by RCMP in New Brunswick on Friday evening, with an arms-length Quebec police investigator set to look into the death.

Friends and family identified the victim on social media as Rodney Levi and said he was shot twice in or near Red Bank, N.B., near Miramichi. They said he was the father of a young girl.

Red Bank is a small town right next to Metepenagiag Miꞌkmaq Nation. People in the community erupted with grief and anger on social media on Friday, with people posting memories of a man they described as outgoing, recalling how he made up teasing nicknames for his friends.

“This breaks my heart,” wrote one man. "My son’s best friend…has lost her dad.”

A Quebec police watchdog agency said it was looking into a shooting that matched the same description after “a request for assistance from the RCMP.”

New Brunswick has its own police oversight agency, the New Brunswick Police Commission, and it wasn't explained why that office wouldn't handle the investigation.

A civilian died in an RCMP police response on the night of June 12, 2020, the Quebec agency said in a release at 10 p.m. Friday night.

WITNESSES ASKED TO COME FORWARD

The preliminary information provided, they said, was that around 8 p.m. Atlantic time, “RCMP officers were reportedly informed of the presence of a disturbed person, possibly armed with a knife, in the vicinity of Miramichi.”

“The police reportedly tracked down the individual in a building, armed with a knife,” said the report, which was only published in French at first.

“A police officer allegedly used an electric pulse weapon several times, without success.”

After the man allegedly continued to advance towards the police, they said, one of the RCMP officers allegedly shot him.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Quebec’s Office of Independent Investigations will determine whether these details are correct, it said. It has assigned eight investigators.

The office, whose acronym is the BEI, have also asked Quebec provincial police to help by providing two forensic identification technicians. Investigators are asking witnesses to get in touch.

The RCMP didn't respond to requests for comment Friday night.

This is the second time in eight days that police have shot and killed an Indigenous person in New Brunswick. On June 4, an officer from the Edmundston Police Force killed 26-year-old Chantel Moore, the mother of a six-year-old, while doing a “wellness check” on her.

In that case, the officer also alleged she was threatening him with a knife. There will be a coroner’s inquest and independent investigation into Moore’s death.

GROWING ANGER AFTER SEVERAL VIOLENT RCMP INCIDENTS

Later on Friday, the same friend posted another comment echoing what many in the community were saying: he recalled the infamous manhunt in Moncton, two hours away, in 2014.

That year, shooter Justin Bourque killed three Mounties and injured two others over the course of 28 hours, but it ended with Bourque taken into custody alive.

“That Bourque guy in Moncton shot 6 cops. And they didn't even shoot him,” the man wrote. “Why are they so trigger happy on our people?”

RCMP across Canada have been under intense scrutiny this week after a string of violent incidents involving Indigenous people.

On Thursday, a video was widely circulated showing RCMP officers tackling Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, after a traffic stop over an expired licence plate.

Last week, another video surfaced showing a Mountie in Kinngait, Nunavut hitting an Inuk man with a car door to intentionally knock him over.

On Friday, just hours before Levi’s death, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki acknowledged for the first time that there is systemic racism built into the Mounties’ current operation and history. She said she had had trouble understanding exactly what “systemic racism” means.