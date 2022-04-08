RCMP dismantles a clandestine drug lab north of Montreal

A joint-police operation in Saint-Jérôme, Que. resulted in the raid of a drug lab authorities suspect was being used to extract cocaine.

An RCMP news release Friday states a Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) investigation that began last fall brought the search to a commercial building on de la Poterie Street.

Police also searched a residence in Blainville, Que.

Officers are now dismantling the lab and one person was arrested on Wednesday with charges pending.

"The RCMP would like to assure the public that the facilities targetted by the search warrants do not pose a danger to the community," the release reads. "Specialized officers are working to safely dismantle the lab."

Other search warrants may be executed in the coming weeks, officials say.