While the weather is warmer, Montrealers shouldn’t be lulled by Saturday’s sunny weather as a rainfall warning is in effect for the area.

Environment Canada warned that up to 40 millimetres of rain could fall as part of a major spring storm that is forecasted to last from Sunday night to Monday.

The warning is in effect for the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas.

Drivers are advised to be cautious as heavy rainfall can cause flash floods and low visibility.

The sun is forecasted to reappear on Tuesday and Wednesday, before more showers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.