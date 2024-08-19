MONTREAL
    • Rainfall warning dropped for Montreal area

    Vehicles drive slowly through water overflowing on to highway 30 in Vaudreuil-Dorion west of Montreal after heavy rains hit the area on Friday, August 9, 2024. (Peter McCabe, The Canadian Press) Vehicles drive slowly through water overflowing on to highway 30 in Vaudreuil-Dorion west of Montreal after heavy rains hit the area on Friday, August 9, 2024. (Peter McCabe, The Canadian Press)
    A special weather statement has been dropped for the Greater Montreal Area.

    Early Monday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warned that significant rainfall could hit the ground on Monday.

    "Scattered thunderstorms could bring total amounts to beyond 40 mm," the agency noted. "Ponding is possible in low-lying areas where the soil is already saturated."

    The ECC warned drivers to avoid flooded roads.

    By Monday afternoon, the warning was dropped.

    The agency noted there is also a chance of rain on Tuesday. 

