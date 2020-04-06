MONTREAL -- Montreal may be mostly shut down, but many of its children are keeping busy by getting out a message of hope and optimism.

Walk through the city's streets and many of the city's homes will have be decorated with a drawing of a rainbow in a window.

“The concept is a rainbow after a storm,” said mother Fenia Ambeliotis. “We tried explaining that to them to bring happiness to everyone and remind everyone it's a nice concept to hld on to for all of us.”

The message of 'Ca Va Bien Aller' or 'Things Will Get Better' originated in Italy, one of the countries hit hardest by COVID-19.

“Rainbows are bright colours and I think bright colours bring positivity, it puts smiles on people's faces,” said high school student Bianca Beaulne.

A stylized rainbow that's grown popular on social media was designed by singer and graphic artist Karine Perreault.

“I see the rainbow and I just wanted to have a nice graphic on my picture so I did it on my computer and sent it to Facebook,” she said.

