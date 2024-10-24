MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 'Early detection is key': Beyonce's dad speaks in Montreal about personal journey with breast cancer

    October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and on Thursday, the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation held a brunch in downtown Montreal featuring a special guest: Matthew Knowles.

    Knowles is the father of global superstar, Beyoncé.

    He's also a male breast cancer survivor who is hoping to raise awareness about the disease by sharing his personal story.

