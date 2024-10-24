Shortage of the only two breast milk formulas for premature babies in Quebec

Parents are panicking as the only two commercial formulas prescribed for premature babies are out of stock in Quebec. Préma-Québec is concerned about the mental health of these parents, who are struggling with a lack of information about alternatives to feed their infants.

The premature infant formulas Similac Neosure and EnfaCare, made by two U.S. companies, have been out of stock since at least the beginning of the week.

Préma-Québec, a Quebec-based organization that supports families of premature children, reports widespread alarm in a Facebook group of thousands of parents with premature babies.

Some mothers are asking if other users can supply them with portions of Similac Neosure or EnfaCare breast milk formula.

These two products are prescribed by doctors when a premature baby is discharged from the hospital.

The formula, designed to meet the specific needs of preterm infants, contains more calories and nutrients to support their growth, explained Dr. Marie St-Hilaire, a neonatologist at Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont, in an interview.

“We are receiving an overwhelming number of calls from panicked parents. Not being able to feed their baby or use the proper formula recommended for their preterm infant is deeply troubling to them, as they have been told for a long time that these are the right products for their child,” said Dr. St-Hilaire, adding that parents are unsure where to turn for alternatives.

The only option for these parents is to use standard infant formula, available at grocery stores and pharmacies.

Dr. St-Hilaire noted that both manufacturers have issued notices indicating that their preterm infant formulas should be back in stock within two to four weeks.

She explained that using standard formula temporarily is not harmful to the baby. If the shortage lasts only a month, as the manufacturers predict, the impact on the infant's health will not be severe, she said.

However, growth may be slightly affected. “There is no danger to the child,” the specialist reassured.

On Friday evening, all neonatologists in Quebec plan to meet to develop shared recommendations for premature infants being discharged from hospitals.

Préma-Québec expressed deep concern about the shortage’s impact on both the health of premature infants and the mental health of their parents.

Many of these parents have spent weeks at the bedside of their premature newborn, hoping for their recovery.

The organization regrets that now, back at home, these parents are being subjected to additional stress due to the shortage.

“We urge the relevant authorities to communicate with these parents urgently and provide them with alternative products and recipes for infant formula,” Préma-Québec stated in a written release.

This health content from The Canadian Press is funded through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial decisions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 23, 2024.