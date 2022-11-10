Rain, wind, ice and snow: Remnants of post-tropical storm Nicole will sweep across Quebec
Environment Canada issued multiple special weather statements across most of Quebec Wednesday evening due to the post-tropical storm Nicole.
Only Quebec's Outaouais, Pontiac, Témiscamingue, James Bay, Upper Laurentians and Lower North Shore regions will be spared from the storm's far-reaching effects.
Special weather notices were also issued for the Atlantic provinces.
All other regions, including Montreal, will experience rainy and windy weather conditions Friday night and Saturday.
Rainfall amounts will be significant for southern, central and eastern Quebec, according to Environment Canada, which notes that the strongest winds will primarily affect central and eastern areas.
Similar conditions will prevail in the Laurentians, Mauricie, Eastern Townships and Beauce, in the Quebec City area and in Charlevoix.
On the North Shore, the major low-pressure system will bring a mix of precipitation for the end of the week. Environment Canada says snow and ice could be significant in some areas, but it's too early to specify where.
Further northeast, in Sept-Îles and Havre-Saint-Pierre, the storm is expected to bring significant amounts of snow, strong winds and blowing snow, and possibly freezing rain.
In Gaspé and Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, rain, freezing rain, ice pellets and powerful winds are expected on Saturday. These winds and medium tides could cause waves to break along the coast in the afternoon.
In Abitibi, a freezing rain warning is in effect for most areas, including La Sarre and Lebel-sur-Quévillon. A little further north, in Matagami, snowfall will leave an accumulation of 15 to 20 centimetres from Thursday afternoon until Friday.
Environment Canada also expects the remnants of Nicole to invade the Maritimes on Saturday.
The heavy rain will begin early in the morning, with up to 50 millimetres of rain falling into the evening, accompanied by northwesterly winds gusting up to 80 kilometers.
The federal agency is also predicting high water levels in Chaleur Bay on Saturday.
Newfoundland and Labrador could receive freezing rain or snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 10, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
Archeologists make ground-breaking discovery of what may be the tunnel leading to Cleopatra's tomb
An Egyptian-Dominican archeological research mission may have uncovered a tunnel to Cleopatra’s tomb in Egypt.
What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
Nicole weakens to tropical storm over east-central Florida
Shortly after Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, it was downgraded to a tropical storm but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain.
5 things to know for Thursday, November 10, 2022
Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario opens a second ICU due to an influx of critically ill patients, a Canadian baby makes medical history, and archaeologists in Egypt find a tunnel some believe could lead to a long-awaited discovery. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Better than a textbook: Remembrance Day convoy to roll once again into Oshawa, Ont.
An army of volunteers has been polishing up old Second World War Jeeps, trucks and other military vehicles that will be part of a special convoy of remembrance in Oshawa on Friday.
Toronto
-
911 calling restored after outage for Telus landlines in parts of GTA and Hamilton
Telus says it has restored 911 calling to landline customers following a widespread outage overnight.
-
Ukrainian newcomers face challenges as some landlords demand months of advance rent
Galyna Durysvt spent months looking for a rental apartment in the Greater Toronto Area after fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.
Atlantic
-
'Battlefield conditions': Halifax emergency department overcrowded, hospital sites over capacity
Senior citizen Gary MacLeod says his most recent waits in the emergency department at the QEII Health Sciences Centre were like being on a “battlefield.”
-
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'You’re supposed to be guiding them': Mom worried for son after alleged knife incident at Halifax school
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged knife incident at Citadel High School in Halifax is speaking out in hopes it will prompt stronger penalties against other students and make the school safer.
London
-
Western University faculty in position to strike
The possibility of a strike is being talked about amongst faculty members at London, Ont.’s Western University. 91 per cent of union members voted in favour of strike action if sufficient progress at the bargaining table is not made regarding job security and benefits for part-time workers, among other requests.
-
Perth East resident loses more than $39K in fraud incident
OPP are investigating after a resident of Perth East lost more than $39,000 after they gave a fraudster posing as a member of the Geek Squad access to their computer.
-
Family stranded at London, Ont. airport spend thousands to get home
By the time they got to Toronto Sunday night, Krystle Linic and her grandmother could smile, but getting to that point was an ordeal. Linic, her parents, and grandmother had booked a roundtrip flight from Edmonton to London so they could be at Linic's great-aunt's funeral. Getting out of Edmonton was no issue, but flying home was a frustrating and expensive process.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern cities lose snowcross events to inflation, pandemic
The Canadian Snowcross Racing Association appears to be dropping two northern cities from its 2023 lineup.
-
Soaring costs prompt Sudbury restaurant to remove salads from menu
With soaring grocery prices, and the cost of lettuce at an all-time high, one restaurant in Sudbury has decided to remove salads from its menu for the time being.
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.
Calgary
-
Nanos Research poll shows more pushback in Prairies against return of mask mandates
A surge in respiratory illnesses, like COVID-19, the flu and RSV, mainly among children, is prompting renewed calls for mask mandates.
-
Mother pleads to be reunited with abducted daughter as ex surrenders for extended sentence
Zainab Mahdi last saw her now-15-year-old daughter, Zahraa Al Aazawi, four years ago. Mahdi's ex-husband, Ali Farhan Al Aazawi, has been convicted of abducting the girl, taking her from Calgary to Iraq.
-
Deputy prime minister says there will be disagreements, but she can work with Smith
Canada's deputy prime minister says she is looking forward to working with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, even though the provincial politician has taken a combative tone toward the federal government.
Kitchener
-
Families brace for tough flu season with children's medication in short supply
A growing struggle to help some of the youngest patients battle an especially tough start to seasonal sicknesses is impacting some Waterloo region families.
-
'We just want answers': Family of Kitchener, Ont. man missing for 20 years issues new call for information
Wednesday marks 20 years since David MacDermott’s family last saw or heard from him.
-
Police investigating Uptown Waterloo robbery
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery in Uptown Waterloo on Wednesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Elected officials, expert slam Vancouver police report as a 'sensational,' 'useless,' 'mess'
Just hours after Vancouver police struggled to defend a controversial study they commissioned at taxpayer expense, high-profile critics and experts dismissed the report as sloppy with little-to-no value to policymakers or the public.
-
Suspect arrested, knives seized after alleged assault on New Westminster convenience store worker
A man was arrested in New Westminster Sunday after allegedly assaulting and pulling a knife on a convenience store employee after a dispute about ice cream.
-
After child's suicide attempt, B.C. family waits 41 hours for ambulance transfer
A mother from B.C.'s Lower Mainland is speaking out after her 11-year-old child was forced to wait 41 hours for an ambulance transfer following a heartbreaking suicide attempt.
Edmonton
-
Bloody mall arrest sparks debate on how vulnerable people are treated in downtown Edmonton
A day after a 23-year-old woman was arrested by security guards at City Centre Mall, her blood smeared on the hard tile floor, the local Bear Clan held a protest at the scene.
-
Re-index AISH, Premier Smith directs minister of social services
Alberta's premier has directed her minister of seniors, community and social services to adjust AISH and other income supports for inflation.
-
Deputy prime minister says there will be disagreements, but she can work with Smith
Canada's deputy prime minister says she is looking forward to working with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, even though the provincial politician has taken a combative tone toward the federal government.
Windsor
-
Above average temperatures remain in Windsor-Essex
Periods of rain are expected as we move into the weekend but Thursday is still looking sunny. A warm high of 19 expected on Thursday doubles the average temperature for this time of year.
-
City of Windsor votes to revoke vaccine policy
The City of Windsor is revoking its vaccine policy for employees.
-
Leamington hotel manager named 'Leader of the Year' while fighting stage 4 cancer
The general manager of Leamington's Quality Inn Hotel is sharing his ongoing cancer story nearly two years after diagnosis, while celebrating recent recognition from his peers.
Regina
-
Province unveils cold weather strategy following 2 cold weather deaths in Saskatoon, Prince Albert
Days after two people died of exposure in Saskatchewan, the province unveiled its cold weather strategy. The plan has received criticism for being too little, too late.
-
Regina police submit budget proposals to city council
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has submitted its 2023 and 2024 budget proposals to be reviewed by city council.
-
Radville town office destroyed after overnight fire
An overnight fire in Radville, Sask. has destroyed the town office and connected buildings.
Ottawa
-
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
-
Time to wear masks 'once again,' Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is renewing its call for people to wear masks in indoor public settings as the spread of respiratory viruses continues to increase.
-
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
Saskatoon
-
Bail hearing for accused in Saskatoon nightclub death
A provincial court judge will decide whether to release Paige Theriault-Fisher on bail on Thursday.
-
Missing Sask. man found dead near abandoned vehicle
Saskatoon RCMP found the body of 60-year-old Jack Crouch with the help of a search plane on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon mother won't pay rent until Sask. Housing deals with rodents
A Saskatoon mother who has been struggling to get Saskatchewan Housing to deal with the rodent infestation in her place has decided to stop paying rent until the problem is fixed.