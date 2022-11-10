Rain, wind, ice and snow: Remnants of post-tropical storm Nicole will sweep across Quebec

Environment Canada issued multiple special weather statements across most of Quebec Wednesday evening due to the post-tropical storm Nicole.

Only Quebec's Outaouais, Pontiac, Témiscamingue, James Bay, Upper Laurentians and Lower North Shore regions will be spared from the storm's far-reaching effects.

Special weather notices were also issued for the Atlantic provinces.

All other regions, including Montreal, will experience rainy and windy weather conditions Friday night and Saturday.

Rainfall amounts will be significant for southern, central and eastern Quebec, according to Environment Canada, which notes that the strongest winds will primarily affect central and eastern areas.

Similar conditions will prevail in the Laurentians, Mauricie, Eastern Townships and Beauce, in the Quebec City area and in Charlevoix.

On the North Shore, the major low-pressure system will bring a mix of precipitation for the end of the week. Environment Canada says snow and ice could be significant in some areas, but it's too early to specify where.

Further northeast, in Sept-Îles and Havre-Saint-Pierre, the storm is expected to bring significant amounts of snow, strong winds and blowing snow, and possibly freezing rain.

In Gaspé and Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, rain, freezing rain, ice pellets and powerful winds are expected on Saturday. These winds and medium tides could cause waves to break along the coast in the afternoon.

In Abitibi, a freezing rain warning is in effect for most areas, including La Sarre and Lebel-sur-Quévillon. A little further north, in Matagami, snowfall will leave an accumulation of 15 to 20 centimetres from Thursday afternoon until Friday.

Environment Canada also expects the remnants of Nicole to invade the Maritimes on Saturday.

The heavy rain will begin early in the morning, with up to 50 millimetres of rain falling into the evening, accompanied by northwesterly winds gusting up to 80 kilometers.

The federal agency is also predicting high water levels in Chaleur Bay on Saturday.

Newfoundland and Labrador could receive freezing rain or snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 10, 2022.