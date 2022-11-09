Special weather statement: Tropical storm Nicole to bring strong winds, 'significant' rain to Montreal
Montreal could be in for a turbulent fall storm as the island is expected to feel the effects of tropical storm Nicole this weekend.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday for Montreal and the surrounding areas, including Châteauguay-La Prairie, Laval, and Longueuil-Varennes.
"The remnants of tropical storm Nicole will bring rainy and windy weather conditions Friday night and Saturday. Rainfall amounts will be significant for southern, central and eastern Quebec," the weather agency said.
"Very strong winds will affect mostly the central and eastern parts of the province."
As of Wednesday afternoon, the forecast is calling for rain and a high of 17 C on Friday with more rain on the way Saturday. The high will be 15 C.
The storm led to evacuations in the Bahamas and the closing of airports and Disney World in Florida as the storm passes through the waters south of the United States, The Associated Press reported.
The storm was expected to make landfall late Wednesday on Canada's east coast, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane.
Environment Canada Meteorologist Bob Robichaud told The Canadian Press that Nicole is being closely followed by a winter storm system, which could bring snow or freezing rain to parts of Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec's Côte-Nord region.
"This other weather system is crossing over the Great Lakes, and this second system is going to pick up whatever is left of Nicole as it moves over the mid-Atlantic states, and the two (storms) are going to combine to give those rainy and windy conditions," Robichaud said in an interview.
Environment Canada recommends residents monitor local weather alerts and forecasts.
