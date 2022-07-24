Quioto scores two goals to lead CF Montreal to 2-1 win over D.C. United

CF Montreal didn't have it easy but still managed to pull out a 2-1 win over D.C. United, the worst team in the MLS Eastern Association, Saturday night at Audi Field.

Romell Quioto was the offensive mainstay for Montreal with his eighth and ninth goals of the season in the first half.

Steven Birnbaum was the only one to beat James Pantemis in the second half with his second consecutive quality performance.

With the win, Montreal CF (11-8-2) set an MLS team record with a fifth win on the road. It also moved into third place in the Eastern Association, two points ahead of the New York Red Bulls, who play Sunday night in Austin.

He accomplished the feat in the absence of defender Kamal Miller, who was suspended after receiving two yellow cards last week against Toronto FC, and midfielder Samuel Piette, who is ill but not COVID-19 related.

CF Montreal will be back at Saputo Stadium next Saturday for a promising clash against New York City FC.

ANOTHER HOT START

Several times this season, CF Montreal has scored early in games, but it usually happened at Saputo Stadium.

On Saturday, Wilfried Nancy's men accomplished the feat in enemy territory.

Quioto hit the target before the first minute of play was completed when he took advantage of a fumble by defenseman Dominic Pines in his defensive third to break away to the opposing net.

Quioto was able to get around goalkeeper Rafael Romo and then, from a tight angle and with his left foot, rolled the ball into the net and between two defenders who had slipped to the ground in an attempt to prevent the goal.

Quioto doubled his team's lead in the 35th minute of play on another foray into the opponent's zone, following a long pass from Joel Waterman. This time Quioto hit the target with a lob over Romo.

Montreal had opportunities to triple their lead before the end of the half, including during stoppage time when Quioto directed a shot from distance straight at the left vertical post.

D.C. United players showed more fire in the second half and forced Pantemis to make key saves against Miguel Berry in the 51st and 62nd minutes.

In between, however, Pantemis could do nothing about Birnbaum's deflected header from the center of the box following a free kick in the 56th minute of play.

Montreal CF fought back to add three valuable points to their record and solidify their position in the top four in the Eastern Association.