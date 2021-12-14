Quebec’s health minister is recommending people return to working from home as the province is seeing a pre-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Minister Christian Dubé made the remarks Tuesday during a press conference alongside the province’s public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, and the head of the vaccine roll-out program, Daniel Paré. The teleworking advice from the province is in effect further notice.

On Tuesday, Quebec reported hospital cases jumped by 25 in the last 24 hours and 1,747 more people have tested positive.

The province also announced face masks will be again required in common areas of RPAs (private seniors’ residences).

The new measures come as public health is trying to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant that the health minister said appears to be two to three times more contagious than the Delta variant.

"For the moment we would still have a limited number [of Omicron cases] in Quebec, but the real situation is probably underestimated," Dubé said.

He also urged people, despite the province recently doubling the gathering limit in people’s homes to 20 people as of Dec. 23, to keep holiday gatherings small and limited to vaccinated guests.

The impact on the health-care network would be “very serious” if unvaccinated people contract the Omicron variant, as health experts are still trying to better understand its impact on the body and its response to the vaccines currently available.

FREE RAPID TESTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS

As families prepare to gather for the holidays, the province said it will expand access to free rapid tests to 1,900 pharmacies across Quebec, beginning Monday. Five tests per person will be made available every 30 days, depending on the supply from the federal government.

Around 10 million rapid tests are expected to arrive in the province, Dubé said.

BOOSTER DOSES

Citing the increase of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, the province is hoping to accelerate its roll-out of booster doses to eligible people but in order to do that, Dubé said 500 more workers are needed to administer them.

"So if you are available, please come and help us as you have been doing in the last year," Dubé pleaded to Quebecers.

Currently, people aged 60 and over, as well as vulnerable people are eligible for a third shot of the vaccine. This list includes pregnant women, people on dialysis, people with weakened immune systems, those living in CHSLDs, and others.

This is a developing story. More to come.