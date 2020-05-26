MONTREAL -- Despite the fact that Quebec has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Canada, Quebecers are less scared of contracting the virus, experience less stress when leaving the house, and estimate that their mental health is better than other Canadians, according to a recent survey.

The survey, conducted by Léger and the Association for Canadian Studies, shows that only 48 per cent of Quebecers are worried about catching the virus, compared to 51 per cent of Canadians.

That being said, when it comes to being worried about family members, Quebecers take a two per cent lead over Canadians at 63 per cent.

The tragic number of deaths in Quebec hasn’t gotten them down, either – 51 per cent said their mental health is “good” compared to 39 per cent of Canadians. This might be explained by the level of stress citizens feel as they face the health crisis. When asked how stressful it is for them to leave the house, 44 per cent of Quebec respondents said they are stressed versus 53 per cent of Canadian respondents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020.