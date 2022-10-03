Quebecers head to the polls, under half of voters have cast a ballot

MONTREAL -

Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign dominated by divisive issues like immigration, climate, the cost of living, health care, and Quebec identity.

Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Currently, the Coalition Avenier Quebec (CAQ) is polling at 39 per cent of voting intentions, according to the poll aggregator site 125Quebec.com.

As for the other parties, it's neck and neck. The Liberals (PLQ) are projected to get 16 per cent of the vote, Quebec solidaire (QS) and the Conservatives (CPQ) tied for 15 per cent, and the Parti Quebecois (PQ) at 14 per cent.

The percentage of the vote, however, is likely to not be reflected in how many MNAs each party sends to Quebec City. The CAQ is projected to fill 92 (74 per cent of the 125 seats in the National Assembly), PLQ: 21 (16 per cent of the seats), QS: 9 (7 per cent), PQ: 3 (2 per cent) and the CPQ: 0.

Party leaders spent Sunday making their final appeals to voters, hoping their stances on language, climate change, and Indigenous issues will win people over.

VOTER TURNOUT

As of 5:30 p.m., just over 44 per cent of Quebec electors showed up at the polls both on election day and in advanced polling, according to Elections Quebec.

People prepare to vote, Monday, October 3, 2022 at a polling station in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

In the advance poll, a record-breaking 24 per cent of Quebec electors (over 1.5 million people) cast their votes.

Elections Quebec is expected to provide updates on the Oct. 3 voter turnout throughout the day.

In the 2018 general election, voter turnout was at 66 per cent.

The lowest voter turnout was in the following ridings:

Marguerite-Bourgeoys: 35.42 per cent (Incumbent: Hélène David)

Bourassa-Sauve: 33.72 per cent (Incumbent: Paule Robitaille)

Robert-Baldwin: 33.70 per cent (Incumbent: Carlos J. Leitão)

Chateauguay: 33.09 per cent (Incumbent: Marie-Chantal Chassé)

Acadie: 32.35 per cent (Incumbent: Christine St-Pierre)

Jeanne-Mance-Viger: 31.79 per cent (Incumbent: Filomena Rotiroti)

Viau: 31.7 per cent (Incumbent: Frantz Benjamin)

Saint-Laurent: 31.57 per cent (Incumbent: Marwah Rizqy)

Westmount-Saint-Louis: 31.12 per cent (Incumbent: Jennifer Maccarone)

Nelligan: 29.61 per cent (Incumbent: Monsef Derraji)

Duplessis: 25.05 per cent (Incumbent: Lorraine Richard)

D'Arcy-McGee: 24.57 per cent (Incumbent: David Birnbaum)

Ungava: 19.99 per cent (Incumbent: Denis Lamothe)

Some ridings have not provided their voter turnout for Oct. 3 as of 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated.