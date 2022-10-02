Quebec votes: Party leaders make last appeals in final hours of campaign

Quebec's major party leaders made their final appeals to voters Sunday as residents across the province prepared to cast their ballots on Oct. 3. Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday. During that time, Quebecers will endorse or condemn their leaders' conduct during major language law overhauls, existential questions on provincial identity, and of course, the pandemic.

Francois Legault (CAQ), Eric Duhaime (CPQ), Dominique Anglade (PLQ), Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (QS) and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (PQ) are fanned out across Quebec on the final day of the Quebec election campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes, Ryan Remiorz, Jacques Boissinot

