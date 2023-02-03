Quebecers break record for electricity demand as cold snap continues

The ongoing cold snap has Quebecers cranking up the heat in their homes, which Hydro-Quebe says has caused a record peak in electricity demand.

In a Tweet Friday, the hydroelectricity supplier said demand across the province reached 42,700 megawatts around 5:30 p.m.

This beats the previous record of around 40,500 MW, set in January of last year.

A similar peak is expected to be reached Saturday morning.

Temperatures in Montreal reached a low of -42 C with the wind chill on Friday.

An extreme cold warning has been issued across parts of the province, including the Montreal, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Châteauguay-La Prairie areas.

Environment Canada says wind chill temperatures could reach as low as -48 C overnight.

Hydro-Quebec is asking those affected to limit their energy consumption as much as possible.

It recommends Quebecers reduce their heating by one or two degrees, especially in unoccupied rooms, and use less hot water.

In addition, residents are asked to reduce the use of major appliances, particularly the dryer and dishwasher.

The state-owned company says these measures will reduce pressure on its network and reduce electricity imports from neighbouring networks.

