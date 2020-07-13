MONTREAL -- Quebec will make the wearing of masks mandatory in all public indoor spaces in the province as of July 18.

Premier François Legault is expected to make the announcement at a press conference at 1 p.m. on Monday.



Storeowners and the owners of other closed public spaces will be tasked with enforcing the rule and those who don’t apply it could face fines between $1,000 and $6,000.

Masks became mandatory on all public transit across the province on Monday, and the city of Montreal revealed plans last week to make them mandatory in public indoor spaces as of July 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.