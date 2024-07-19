MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two people shot in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Two people are in hospital after a shooting in the Montreal borough of Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension early Friday morning.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 1:50 a.m. about the incident on 25th Avenue near Robert Boulevard.

    When officers arrived on site, they located two people with gunshot wounds.

    "Both of the persons were taken to hospital in critical condition, and we fear for their lives," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police, adding the victims have yet to be identified.

    A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

