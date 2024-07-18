Closing arguments heard in case against former West Island baseball coach

WARNING: This story contains details of an alleged sexual assault



The trial of a former West Island baseball coach wrapped up with closing arguments at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday.

The court heard that 44-year-old Robert Litvack allegedly massaged a 13-year-old’s buttocks, after pulling down their underwear during multiple private training sessions.

Litvack was charged with one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault in 2021.

The defence and Crown presented their closing arguments Thursday morning.

In his closing argument, Litvack's lawyer argued his client gave the massages when the player said their legs felt sore, and that he asked if it was okay to pull the underwear down, and if the teen was comfortable.

The Crown attorney argued the 13-year-old said they sometimes felt their buttocks being spread apart, adding that while Litvack initially denied that, he later said it was possible the buttocks could have moved.

The teens' parents were never told the massages were happening.

The accused’s lawyer called that a terrible lack of judgment by his client, but said the fact that Litvack didn’t tell the parents doesn’t make the massages a criminal act.

For its part, the Crown argued the coach abused his position of power and that must be taken into consideration.

Judge Josée Bélanger is expected to give her verdict on Sept. 3 at the Montreal courthouse