Cyclist in critical condition after collision in Montreal North

The cyclist of an electric bike is in critical condition after a collision with a vehicle in the borough of Montreal North.

Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 11:50 p.m. Thursday about the incident on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Hébert Avenue.

"When police arrived on the site, the driver of the electric bike was unconscious on the ground," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police, noting the cyclist has yet to be identified. "He was transported to the hospital in critical condition."

She explains that the car was heading southbound on the Pie-IX Bridge and turned east on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard when he collided with the cyclist, who was heading west.

The 33-year-old driver of the vehicle was uninjured but was treated for shock.