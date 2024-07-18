MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 22, in critical condition after assault with blunt object in Montreal's Village

    Montreal police (SPVM). FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM). FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A young man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted with a blunt object in Montreal's Village area.

    Montreal police (SPVM) say that a 911 call at 8:45 p.m. reported a man being assaulted on Ste. Catherine Street East near St. Christophe Street.

    Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man with upper body injuries and he was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

    According to information from police, the man got into an altercation and was allegedly struck with a blunt object.

    There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

