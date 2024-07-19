MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Flights at Montreal's Trudeau Airport affected by global IT outage

    A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Some airlines at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport are being affected by the global technology outage Friday.

    "Flight delays and cancellations may occur," the airport writes on social media. "For specific flight information, please contact your airline directly."

    A full list of flights departing from Trudeau Airport can be found here, while arrivals are listed here.

    The outage has grounded fights, taken banks offline and forced media outlets off the air across the world.

    It has also affected numerous companies, including Microsoft 365 apps and services, Visa, Amazon and American Airlines.

    Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike says the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack.

    -- with files from the Associated Press.

