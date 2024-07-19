Flights at Montreal's Trudeau Airport affected by global IT outage
Some airlines at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport are being affected by the global technology outage Friday.
"Flight delays and cancellations may occur," the airport writes on social media. "For specific flight information, please contact your airline directly."
A full list of flights departing from Trudeau Airport can be found here, while arrivals are listed here.
The outage has grounded fights, taken banks offline and forced media outlets off the air across the world.
It has also affected numerous companies, including Microsoft 365 apps and services, Visa, Amazon and American Airlines.
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike says the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack.
-- with files from the Associated Press.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump urges unity after assassination attempt while proposing sweeping populist agenda in RNC finale
Donald Trump, sombre and bandaged, accepted the GOP presidential nomination on Thursday at the Republican National Convention in a speech that described in detail the assassination attempt that could have ended his life just five days earlier before laying out a sweeping populist agenda, particularly on immigration.
Canadian families will receive more in their next Canada Child Benefit payment. Here's why
Canadian families receiving Canada Child Benefit program payments can expect more cash in their cheques this Friday.
What is CrowdStrike, the company linked to the global outage?
The global computer outage affecting airports, banks and other businesses on Friday appears to stem at least partly from a software update issued by major US cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, experts told CNN.
Majority of Democrats think Kamala Harris would make a good president, AP-NORC poll shows
As U.S. President Joe Biden faces a growing drumbeat of pressure to drop his reelection bid, a majority of Democrats think his vice president would make a good president herself.
'We had a good run': High-profile Liberal minister quitting cabinet, not running in next election
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan has announced he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position Friday.
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING Porter Airlines cancels all flights until noon amid global IT outage
Several flight disruptions have been reported at Toronto airports as Porter Airlines cancels all flights until 12 p.m. today due to a global third-party systems outage.
How a new 911 system in Ontario could improve public safety
An upgrade to 911 systems in Ontario is setting the stage for more efficient emergency responses, in what one official calls "public safety’s Halley’s comet moment."
Ottawa
Off to sunny day in Ottawa this Friday
The weather in the capital looks nice this Friday, as it is going to be mainly sunny.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 19-21
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
-
Ottawa man using walker gets accessible entrance installed in his apartment building
After waiting months for an automatic door button to be installed on the front door of his apartment building, an Ottawa man says it's finally happening.
Atlantic
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight across the Maritimes.
Here's what happens to rejected Halifax bridge coins
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
N.L.
-
Ground assault begins on Labrador City wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.
-
Get it while you can, fish harvesters say, handing out free cod in downtown St. John's
The latest protest against Ottawa's decision to reopen a commercial cod fishery drew a good line in downtown St. John's
-
Father sues Newfoundland and Labrador government for death of son in provincial jail
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. OPP sergeant charged with impaired driving
An Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 26 years of experience has been charged with impaired driving in Cochrane.
London
Crash results in Huron County road closures
A crash in Huron County has resulted in a road closure. The crash happened in the area of County Road 15/Londsboro and County Road 8/Base Line, east of Goderich.
Crash in south London sees police close Glanworth Road
Local police are investigating a serious crash in south London earlier tonight involving a motor-bike.
City of London closes parks due to flooding
High water levels are continuing along the Thames River tonight, with the City of London issuing warnings to Londoners to avoid high water areas.
Kitchener
Waterloo Region secures one third of Wilmot property marked for future investment
The Region of Waterloo says it's making good progress on its plan to assemble shovel-ready land in Wilmot Township.
Conestoga College extends deadline for first-year students to secure housing
Conestoga College is extending the deadline for first-year students at its Waterloo and Brantford campuses to apply for housing, as demand continues to grow.
Woolwich mayor says time is right for long-awaited Elmira truck bypass route
Community leaders explain why they want to divert big trucks from downtown Elmira.
Windsor
Karen Riddell delivers first report as acting CEO at Windsor Regional Hospital
For the first time as Acting President and CEO, Karen Riddell spoke before Windsor Regional Hospital’s board of directors on Thursday.
Ford to add 150 jobs, increase production in Windsor, Ont.
Ford Motor Company is expected to increase engine production volumes and add jobs in Windsor as a result of the production volumes of Super Duty trucks in Oakville.
Cyclist in 'critical condition' after crashing in Chatham-Kent
Around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a group of cyclists were riding single file, northbound on Charing Cross when the lead cyclist hit gravel and lost control of their bike.
Barrie
Driver charged with irresponsible and impaired driving
Driver faces a bunch of charges for driving irresponsibly.
Police investigate bizarre incident involving driver and passenger
Police are investigating a bizarre incident after a passenger allegedly assaulted a driver before taking off in the vehicle only to return a short time later.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injures after crashing
One person has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Kawartha Lakes.
Vancouver
'A real lag': B.C. mayor disappointed by communication from wildfire service
Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden says there was alack of communication from the BC Wildfire Service when responding to the rapidly growing Shetland Creek wildfire.
Woman bitten by black bear while gardening in North Vancouver
A black bear was killed after it bit a woman in North Vancouver Wednesday.
2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
Video shows 'extremely creative' suspect use forklift to break into B.C. bike shop
Police in Greater Victoria arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly drove a stolen forklift through the front of a bike shop and made off with four e-bikes on the front of the machine.
Doctors speak up: What's behind waits and closures at B.C. emergency departments
Across the province, B.C.'s health authorities are pleading with doctors and offering hefty incentives to get them to pick up extra shifts, but emergency departments are facing increasing risk of closures, CTV News has learned.
Winnipeg
'We're finding it challenging': Local brewery concerned about selection options at Liquor Marts
A craft beverage company feels Manitoba's Liquor Marts need to boost the number of local drinks on their shelves. However, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said craft labels get significant showing inside Liquor Marts with more than 500 local products on offer.
Movie shoot to take over Birds Hill Provincial Park next week
A new movie being shot in Birds Hill Provincial Park next week means people will need to use an alternate entrance to get in.
Aviation museum apologizes after ticketholders turned away from historic plane
The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada is apologizing after some ticketholders were turned away from seeing a Second World War aircraft.
Calgary
Canmore, Alta., family waited hours for help as bear killed dog, slept in their backyard
A Canmore family says they could only watch as a black bear attacked their dog and then slept in their backyard overnight as they waited for help from wildlife officers.
Driver killed, 8 injured in southern Alberta head-on collision with bus
RCMP say a one person was killed and eight others were injured when a bus and an SUV collided head-on in southern Alberta on Wednesday.
Accused in Coutts blockade trial feared food shortages, questioned COVID-19 vaccine
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says he was worried about government overreach, food shortages and the COVID-19 vaccine.
Edmonton
22-year-old arrested in string of violent attacks on Edmonton sex-trade workers
A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing multiple women this year.
Extra staff helping as wildfire activity rises: Alberta Wildfire
Hot, dry weather ramped up wildfire danger in Alberta again Thursday, but officials say extra staff are helping.
'I'm overwhelmed': How a well-loved 98-year-old watch found its way home
It was a treasured keepsake in John Birmingham’s family for decades: A pocket watch that did more than just tell the time.
Regina
Saskatchewan scout camp reeling after vandals cause thousands in damages
A Saskatchewan not-for-profit is reeling after vandals inflicted thousands of dollars of damages at the Good Spirit Scout Camp.
Regina Police Service welcomes 16 new recruits
Sixteen new recruits have been sworn into the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Indigenous athletics the focus of 3 day training camp at U of R
A new partnership is putting high performance training for Indigenous athletes at the forefront.
Saskatoon
Sask. woman charged in fatal THC-driving case had Charter rights violated, defence says
The lawyer representing a woman who struck and killed a child while driving says a number of her Charter rights were violated.
Two men charged with first-degree murder of Saskatoon woman
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged two men in relation to the homicide of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette.
Rare WWII plane visits Saskatoon
The Royal Canadian Air Force is celebrating its 100th anniversary with air shows across the continent. Saskatoon residents were treated to a visit from one of the rarest planes remaining from the Second World War, including a former pilot.