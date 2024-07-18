Here's a look at the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge construction and repair

Work to maintain the current Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge is ongoing, but construction of its replacement is in its first year, as those west of the Island of Montreal wait in traffic.

It's a massive operation with more than 250 workers on site, operating 20 hours a day to repair the existing bridge and construct the new one.

"Overall, we are on track to deliver in 2026 December the first bridge," said bridge construction director Pierre-Maxime Legault Loiselle.

Officials say work is progressing well for the new bridge that includes coordinating teams both on land and water.

"We have tug boats to allow us to move all the barge around," said Legault Loiselle. "We have built some dock, and some jetty to allow [us] to bring equipment on the water."

A boat travels between the current and new Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridges as construction continues. (CTV News)

Nearly 90,000 vehicles travel the bridge every day.

"This is a very strategic area for inter-regional business," said Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ) spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun. "Interprovincial business as well. We know that there are a lot of citizens, traveling, commuting between Vaudreuil and Montreal."

Vehicles travel across the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge as construction is underway.

The new span will consist of two bridges, one for each direction. The first is set to open in late 2026, and the second a year later.

"By the end of 2028, we will have the bike path for cyclists and also pedestrians," said Bensadoun. "And then, the end of 2029, we will dismantle the bridge. The current structure and the, completion of the project is, of right now for 2030."

Much of the work to repair the current structure is happening underneath, and the hope is that more lanes will open before the end of the year.

The new Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will have six lanes open for cars and is slated to cost more than $2 billion.

There will also be space for the REM light-rail line.

"There is a corridor that is reserved specifically for that because the decision is not taken yet," said Bensadoun.

The builder is promising that the new bridge will last 100 years.