Quebec to deliver budget in March
CAQ finance minister Eric Girard-Groulx will deliver his first budget on March 21, 2019.
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019
The CAQ government will deliver its first budget on Thursday March 21, 2019.
Finance Minister Eric Girard-Groulx said his inaugural budget will reflect the priorities the government has set for health, education, the economy, and wealth creation.
"It's an ideal date. We are ready. We've been working on financial matters, economic forecasts, negotiations are almost complete," said Girard-Groulx.
The provincial budget will come two days after federal finance minister Bill Morneau delivers the national budget.
Morneau's 2019 budget will be the final Liberal budget before a federal election takes place later this year.
