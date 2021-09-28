MONTREAL -- Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to announce Tuesday that seniors living in residences will be offered a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He is set to make the announcement during a vaccination campaign update at 1 p.m., accompanied by the province's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, and the head of Quebec's COVID-19 vaccination strategy, Daniel Paré.

It is possible, according to government sources, that a third dose could soon be offered to more Quebecers.

COVID-19 cases have spiked in the last two months in Quebec, mostly due to the highly contagious Delta variant that is leading the fourth wave.