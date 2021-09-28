MONTREAL -- As the Oct. 15 vaccine mandate looms, more than 7,000 health-care workers in Quebec are still not vaccinated against COVID-19, health minister Christian Dubé announced Thursday.

The health minister revealed the number during a news conference Tuesday about third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that will be made available to seniors living in residences.



The vaccine mandate applies to workers who are in direct contact with patients, and the unvaccinated number reflects that.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.