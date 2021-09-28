MONTREAL -- More than a dozen people at the Centre d'hébergement de Saint-Benoît in Mirabel have contracted COVID-19.

Among the confirmed cases, there are about ten residents and some employees. The long-term care centre houses about fifteen patients, victims of cognitive impairment.

Although the CHSLD is following sanitary measures, the outbreak has forced the suspension of visits to the unit indefinitely.



The outbreak comes as Quebec's health minister announced the province would begin offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors in care facilities at the end of October.

More details will follow.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 28, 2021.