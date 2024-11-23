Residents in Verdun evacuated after suspected arson

Montreal police (SPVM) said a dépanneur in Verdun was targeted in a suspected arson attack early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred on Bannantyne Street near Allard Street around 3 a.m.

"A resident reportedly heard a loud noise followed by an alarm," an SPVM spokesperson said.

"As a precaution, residents of the building were evacuated."

The Montreal Fire Service quickly brought the fire under control.

Police confirmed that an incendiary object was found at the scene.

The building sustained minor damage, and no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.