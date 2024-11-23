MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Residents in Verdun evacuated after suspected arson

    This SPVM badge was photographed in Montreal on August 29, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi) This SPVM badge was photographed in Montreal on August 29, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) said a dépanneur in Verdun was targeted in a suspected arson attack early Saturday morning.

    According to police, the incident occurred on Bannantyne Street near Allard Street around 3 a.m.

    "A resident reportedly heard a loud noise followed by an alarm," an SPVM spokesperson said.

    "As a precaution, residents of the building were evacuated."

    The Montreal Fire Service quickly brought the fire under control.

    Police confirmed that an incendiary object was found at the scene.

    The building sustained minor damage, and no injuries were reported.

    No arrests have been made.

    The investigation is ongoing.    

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News