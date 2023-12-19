MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec strikes: Common Front groups meet to take stock of negotiations

    The CSN, CSQ, APTS and FTQ, which form the Common Front of public sector unions, have been meeting separately since 9 or 10 a.m. on Tuesday, to take stock of negotiations with Quebec and decide on if they want to continue with the strike mandate they already have.

    So far, the Common Front has held one strike day, then three in a row, then seven. It had already warned that the latest seven-day sequence, from Dec. 8 to 14, would be the last before it would exercise unlimited strike action.

    It remains to be seen, however, whether the unions, which together represent 420,000 workers in the education and health-care networks, will decide on the date the indefinite strike would begin.

    They have said it will all depend on the progress of negotiations to renew collective agreements, both at the intersectoral level -- wages, pension plans, regional disparities -- and at the sectoral level -- organization of working time, workload, and class composition, for example.

    In fact, the four union groups that are meeting Tuesday are discussing the progress, or lack of progress, in sectoral and intersectoral negotiations all day long.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 19, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News