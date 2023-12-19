Quebec makes another offer to teachers as strike approaches one-month mark

The Quebec government has made another offer to the teachers' unions as the strike has nears the one-month mark.

"Today, we are making an important formal submission to the unions representing teachers (FAE and FSE-CSQ/QPAT) with a view to reaching agreements," wrote a spokesperson for Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"We'll let the unions have a look at it first, but we won't be commenting on it for the time being."

Teachers under that union, largely in the French school network, have been on strike since Nov. 23.

The FAE, which represents 66,000 elementary and high school teachers, confirmed on social media that a new offer will be delivered in the afternoon, but declined to comment further.

Mise à jour sur la négociation pic.twitter.com/jzKEZfPfuS — FAE (@la_FAE) December 19, 2023

This is a developing story that will be updated.