MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec makes another offer to teachers as strike approaches one-month mark

    The Quebec government has made another offer to the teachers' unions as the strike has nears the one-month mark.

    "Today, we are making an important formal submission to the unions representing teachers (FAE and FSE-CSQ/QPAT) with a view to reaching agreements," wrote a spokesperson for Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

    "We'll let the unions have a look at it first, but we won't be commenting on it for the time being."

    Teachers under that union, largely in the French school network, have been on strike since Nov. 23.

    The FAE, which represents 66,000 elementary and high school teachers, confirmed on social media that a new offer will be delivered in the afternoon, but declined to comment further. 

    This is a developing story that will be updated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News