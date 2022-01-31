Public health restrictions were eased Monday in Quebec for private gatherings, some outdoor sports activities, and restaurants, but spas were not included, to their dismay.

There is no clear sign as to when they can reopen, even though Quebec’s spa association says many businesses have lost more than $200,000 since closing in December.

Restaurants can now open their dining rooms at 50 per cent capacity to accommodate tables of four people from two or fewer residences. Bars and casinos are also still closed with no date yet from the province on when they can reopen.

The association representing spas in Quebec says they have a particular timeline that's key for them, business-wise -- they want to see spas reopen Feb. 7 to give them enough time to prepare for Valentine’s Day, one of the biggest days of the year for them.

Spa owners also say what's difficult is that they have not been given a reason why they can't reopen.

The association says there have been no outbreaks of COVID-19 linked to spas and most clients keep to themselves while spending a lot of time outdoors.

Geneviève Emond, owner of Montreal’s Bota Bota spa, says she's shocked they haven't been able to reopen, and said her business is taking a big hit.

“At the moment, we’re only open for treatments, lke massages, but that only represents less than eight per cent of our normal capacity,” she said.

“The massage is part of the experience, but what drives people to Bota Bota and all other Nordic spas in Quebec is basically the saunas, the steam rooms, outside areas with the pools or heated tubs.”

Quebec's tourism minister Caroline Proulx said a meeting is being held Monday night to see if any more restrictions will be eased.

Quebec's health ministry said it's important to have a gradual approach to opening back up, one that takes place over several steps.