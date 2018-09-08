

CTV Montreal





Standing in front of the Quebec Conservatory of Dramatic Arts, Quebec Solidaire unveiled a cultural policy aimed specifically at young people.

The party’s co-spokesperson, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, let his candidate in Taschereau – an artist- take center stage at the announcement.

“What we are planning is a platform – a Netflix-style platform – but with content which is from Quebec only,” Catherine Dorion, candidate for Taschereau, announced Thursday.

“Children can watch platforms that are made here, and talk about our culture here,” she added.

The party says it would give Tele-Quebec the mandate to create the digital platform, and to develop content that would be produced mainly in Quebec City, instead of Montreal.

“We have a lot of films, a lot of programs that are made in Montreal – we know we have a very lively production scene here,” Dorion added. “But here in Quebec City, we have everything we need to have this. We only need more investment, to make our artists live on it and be able to create from our city.

Quebec Solidaire says it would invest $47 million in its cultural policy, which would also include four mandatory cultural outings per year for elementary and high school students.

“If he grows up in a wealthy neighbourhood in Quebec City or Montreal, or if he grows up in Rouyn-Noranda or in Park Extension, every kid in Quebec has a right to be in contact with Quebec’s culture,” Nadeau-Dubois added.

But culture wasn’t the only topic at the press conference. Questioned about the latest campaign trail developments on immigration, Nadeau-Dubois didn’t mince words.

“I hope, I really hope that our campaign will not shift that way,” he said. “I really hope that we weill be able to talk about the real issues that are threatening Quebec now: climate change, the austerity policies of the last years.”

It’s likely CAQ leader will continue to face questions about his immigration policies as he continues on the campaign trail.