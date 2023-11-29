Quebec Solidaire MNA Manon Massé to undergo further heart surgery

Manon Massé will undergo further surgery on her heart. The Québec solidaire (QS) MNA for Sainte-Marie--Saint-Jacques in Montreal made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old politician was diagnosed with arrhythmia and underwent an initial operation last August at the Montreal Heart Institute. In the presence of arrhythmia, the heart beats too slowly, too fast or irregularly.

"News about my heart," began Massé in her message. "Rehabilitation is a process. In the last few days, post-operation symptoms have appeared.

"I consulted the specialists (on Tuesday), and they decided to operate on me again to keep me on the road to recovery... The risks are low, and I am very well accompanied."

Massé also explained that she would have to be absent from the national assembly this week.

"I'm doing this to make sure I come back to work in good health," she said. "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank you. Since the summer, you've sent me a lot of love. I really needed it. It does my heart good."

Last Sunday, QS delegates elected Émilise Lessard-Therrien as QS co-spokesperson to replace Massé.

Massé announced in May that she wanted to concentrate on her role as MNA for Sainte-Marie--Saint-Jacques.