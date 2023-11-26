MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Lessard-Therrien elected as new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire

    Candidate Emilise Lessard-Therrien speaks during a debate at the Quebec Solidaire party convention in Gatineau, Que., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby Candidate Emilise Lessard-Therrien speaks during a debate at the Quebec Solidaire party convention in Gatineau, Que., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

    Quebec's second-largest opposition party has elected Émilise Lessard-Therrien as its new co-spokeswoman.

    Québec solidaire, which has 12 seats in the province's 125-seat legislature, doesn't have a traditional leader but instead operates with two co-spokespeople -- one man and one woman -- as the left-wing party's public face.

    Lessard-Therrien, 31, defeated two other candidates with 50.3 per cent of the vote to replace Manon Massé as the female spokesperson.

    Lessard-Therrien previously represented the western Quebec riding of Rouyn-Noranda–Témiscamingue between 2018 and 2022 before losing her seat to the governing Coalition Avenir Québec party in the last general election.

    She campaigned on building support for Québec solidaire in more rural areas and expanding beyond its traditional base in the province's urban neighbourhoods.

    Earlier in the day, the party's male co-spokesman, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, was given a new mandate with 90.1 per cent of delegates voting for him to continue in the role. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 26, 2023.

