Quebec has backtracked on its plans to impose a tax on people unvaccinated against COVID-19 after mounting opposition to the controversial measure and announced additional public health measures will be lifted later this month.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said he had prepared a bill to be tabled in the National Assembly, but said, “I understand that this divides Quebeckers, and right now we need to build bridges to listen to each other, Quebecers must remain united.”

“We are seeing growing discontent. I saw, of course, the reaction of the opposition parties. So I think that I also have a responsibility beyond protecting the safety of Quebecers by inciting Quebec to get vaccinated. I also have a responsibility that all of these people really learn to live together. We don't want a divided Quebec.”

The Legault government is already being praised for the decision. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation said Tuesday the premier made the right move.

“It takes a humble man to admit being wrong, and Premier François Legault certainly has shown his humble side and did the right thing today,” said CTF Quebec Director Renaud Brossard in a statement. “The vaccine tax would have opened a whole Pandora’s box for new health-based taxes and taxpayers are thankful it will remain closed.”

With hospitalizations continuing to trend down in recent days and fewer health-care workers who are absent, Quebec said it's also in a better position to lift more public health restrictions.

As of Feb. 14, gyms and spas will be able to reopen their facilities with certain conditions, Legault announced Tuesday. Sports for adults and artistic activities will also resume on that date.

Legault said 10,600 health workers are still absent, but the situation is improving.

This is a developing story. More details to come.