STM considers alternative site for ventilation station, offering hope to Rosemont family facing expropriation
There is still hope for a family in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie facing the expropriation of their home by the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) for a new mechanical ventilation station, as the agency now says it is considering an alternative site.
“We are currently in discussions with the SQI (Quebec infrastructure society) to assess the possibility of reconsidering a site on the grounds of the Chambre de la jeunesse, at the corner of Bellechasse and Saint-Vallier,” the STM said in a statement.
The Ly family has been living in their duplex located on Bellechasse Street since 1983. Trivi Ly, who lives in the home with his elderly parents and sister, managed to secure a two-month extension to stay in the house until the end of January.
Initially, they had a deadline of mid-November to vacate the premise.
The agency added that in 2021, SQI rejected the possibility of using the Chambre de la jeunesse site.
“It may very well be that, in the long run, the analyses will not be conclusive and that 530-532 rue de Bellechasse (the current site) remains the best option for building the mechanical ventilation station.”
Ly told CTV News that the family received a $569,000 offer from the STM.
“We can almost say it's impossible to find something that we can afford with that amount unless you were buying something to demolish and to rebuild completely,” he explained.
Residents in the neighbourhood said they found out about the project on Nov. 12 and have rallied behind the family. A petition on change.org to stop the STM reached nearly 2,900 signatures as of Friday afternoon.
Construction for the ventilation station that will serve the Orange Line is expected to begin in the fall of 2026 and last until 2030.
“The need to build the mechanical ventilation station remains a priority for the smooth operation of the metro, and construction of this station will begin as soon as the next round of funding is received,” the agency said.
The STM is holding another public information session on Dec. 3.
With files from Olivia O’Malley and The Canadian Press.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Joe Biden pardons his son Hunter Biden on gun, tax charges, despite previous promises he wouldn't
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he pardoned his son Hunter Biden on gun, tax charges, despite previous promises that he would not do so.
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post says it has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements.
'Devastating': Missing Surrey, B.C. teen found dead, family says
The family of a missing 18-year-old, who was last seen in Surrey over a month ago, says there has been a tragic end to the search.
The best tips to prepare your car for the winter
Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.
PM Trudeau 'surprised' provinces unanimous on accelerated defence spending: Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his fellow provincial leaders are united in pushing for Canada to meet its NATO defence spending targets ahead of schedule, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "surprised" to hear it.
Stellantis CEO resigns as carmaker sales continue to slump
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with slumping sales.
'Wicked' star Marissa Bode speaks out against 'harmful' ableist comments made about her character
'Wicked' actress Marissa Bode posted a video on TikTok asking for kindness after receiving ableist comments on social media.
Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.
Emergency crews battle large fire at Kitchener, Ont. townhouse complex
Waterloo Regional Police say Kingsway Drive will remain closed as emergency crews continue to battle a large blaze at a townhouse complex.
Toronto
-
Man, 25, charged with murder after allegedly killing mother in Pickering: police
A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing his mother on Sunday morning in Pickering, say police.
-
Toronto-based arts-grant provider says nearly $10M was stolen by 'cybercriminal intruder'
A Toronto-based non-profit that provides grants to musicians and others in the music industry says that nearly $10 million was stolen from its bank account by a 'cybercriminal' and then converted into cryptocurrency.
-
Why teens’ mental health may be more strained than you think heading into the holidays
While many people might think of the end of the year as a time to wind down one’s workload and take a break, a Toronto psychiatrist says young people may actually be carrying more stress than usual heading into the holiday season.
Ottawa
-
Stittsville family recreates Christmas movie themed holiday light display for charity
A Christmas classic in Stittsville is back.
-
Canadian tech company helps children with disabilities walk for the first time
A Canadian tech company and an Ottawa pediatric care centre teamed up to offer kids with mobility challenges a once in a lifetime opportunity to take their very first steps.
-
Low rise building fire seriously injures 40-year-old in downtown Ottawa
A fire that started in the basement of a two-storey building in downtown Ottawa on Saturday night seriously injured a 40-year-old, paramedics say.
Atlantic
-
A tail as big as a kite … shooting star shines bright over Christmas tree lighting in Fall River, N.S.
A resident of Fall River, N.S., captured a Christmas miracle during a tree lighting on Saturday night.
-
Modified Santa Parade draws thousands in Moncton, N.B.
A modified version of Moncton’s traditional Santa Claus parade drew thousands of people Sunday after the original parade was cancelled due to bad weather.
-
Ukrainian Club in Moncton, N.B., celebrates 3rd annual Koliada: Ukrainian Christmas Fest
The Ukrainian Club of Moncton celebrated its 3rd annual Koliada: Ukrainian Christmas Fest on Sunday to share their culture with the community and support the war effort in their home country.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
Northern Ontario
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
London
-
SIU investigating collision north of London that sent three to hospital
A collision occurred between two vehicles, and three people were transported to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.
-
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post says it has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements.
-
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power, and is heading south
Intense snow squalls battering Ontario moved south after burying some parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare a state of emergency.
Kitchener
-
Emergency crews battle large fire at Kitchener, Ont. townhouse complex
Waterloo Regional Police say Kingsway Drive will remain closed as emergency crews continue to battle a large blaze at a townhouse complex.
-
One man dead after shooting at Kitchener's 'A Better Tent City'
One man is dead after an afternoon shooting at 49 Ardelt Ave. in Kitchener.
-
One man arrested after robbery involving firearm in Kitchener
One man has been arrested after a firearm was brandished during a robbery in Kitchener Saturday evening.
Windsor
-
Car ends up in water-filled ditch in Chatham-Kent
On Saturday afternoon at roughly 5:30 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police say that they responded to a single vehicle collision on Queens Line near Drake Road.
-
Former WWE star to appear in Leamington for NCG Wrestling's final show of 2024
The Noble Champions Group is set to present its final event of the year on Dec. 7 at the Leamington Portuguese Community Club.
-
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Barrie
-
Muskoka reacts to major snowfall, Highway 11 still closed
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shovelling, Muskoka residents were faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall on Saturday.
-
Snow closes portion of Highway 11
OPP have closed a segment of Highway 11 in South Muskoka due to unsafe driving conditions caused by weather.
-
Muskoka declares significant weather event
The District Municipality of Muskoka has declared a significant weather event in response to the snow that continues to fall in the region.
Vancouver
-
South Vancouver residents hand city red card over consultation for FIFA training site
A portion of a park in southeast Vancouver is slated to close for close to two years as one of two sites selected by the city for training facilities for visiting teams during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
-
Neighbours who sheared tops of B.C. man's bamboo plants ordered to pay $1K in damages
A B.C. man whose neighbours lopped the tops off of four of his bamboo plants has been awarded $1,000 in damages by the province’s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Vancouver's laughing men statues don friendship bracelets for Eras Tour
The iconic bronze statues of laughing men in Vancouver’s West End have been decked out with themed friendship bracelets ahead of another icon’s arrival in the city.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman 'waving a weapon' seriously injured during Vancouver Island arrest; IIO called in
B.C.’s police oversight agency has been called in to investigate after a woman on Vancouver Island suffered a serious injury while being arrested Friday.
-
Neighbours who sheared tops of B.C. man's bamboo plants ordered to pay $1K in damages
A B.C. man whose neighbours lopped the tops off of four of his bamboo plants has been awarded $1,000 in damages by the province’s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Yuletide festivities help kick off holiday season in Greater Victoria
Greater Victoria has a host of yuletide festivities this weekend for residents ready to kick off the holiday season.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man charged after drugs, shotgun seized
A 32-year-old man has been charged with several weapon and drug-related offences by Winnipeg police.
-
New mural unveiled in Winnipeg's West End
A new mural that captures the heart and soul of the city’s South Valour community was unveiled Sunday afternoon.
-
Woman arrested in Skywalk after wielding knife, threatening security: police
A Winnipeg woman is facing several charges after police said she threatened security at the Millenium Library downtown.
Calgary
-
HIV rates in Alberta are up 73%, nearly doubled since 2019
Sunday marks World AIDs Day and doctors, researchers, and community advocates are raising the alarm over the significant rise in HIV rates across Canada, including Alberta.
-
Fur flies at Hitmen Teddy Bear Toss
The fur was flying at the Calgary Hitmen game against the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday afternoon.
-
Vladar mask features tribute to Gaudreau brothers as Blue Jackets come to Calgary
It will be an emotional night for Flames fans and Gaudreau family at the Scotiabank Saddledome Tuesday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets are in town.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mayor to pitch tax reduction plan for 'immediate relief'
Edmonton's mayor is pitching a plan to lower property taxes.
-
Natural gas line severed by vehicle crash ignites fire at gas station east of Edmonton
The Tempo service station on the south side of Highway 16 at Range Road 223 burned down on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into the back of the building and severed a natural gas line.
-
Elks to name Killam head coach: CFL insider
TSN's Farhan Lalji reported Saturday that Killam, who the Calgary Stampeders let go last month, will assume the reins from Jarious Jackson.
Regina
-
Agribition 2024 wraps up in Regina
The 53rd Canadian Western Agribition wrapped up on Nov. 29, after an event-filled day.
-
Manz verdict still unknown as jury deliberations enter third day
The case of Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz sits in limbo as the court still awaits the jury's verdict Sunday morning.
-
Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed her during an encounter in 2023. He recounted the incident in his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
-
City crews battle overnight snowfall in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon crews are plowing and grading high traffic roads following overnight snowfall in the city.
-
Sask. Indigenous storytelling lives on through award-winning radio play
For thousands of years, Indigenous peoples in North America have passed down stories and history through oral tradition. That age-old practice continues today with We Treaty People, a nine-part radio play series created by Burnt Thicket Theatre.