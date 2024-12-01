Montreal scientist co-leads project in NASA space probe competition

A project co-led by a Montreal scientist is a top contender for an upcoming NASA mission.

The space agency has selected Advanced X-Ray Imaging Satellite (AXIS), co-led by McGill University physics professor Daryl Haggard, to advance in the next stage of its space probe competition.

“It's super exciting, right? I mean, you work and work and work, so much is done behind the scenes, and often it doesn't get approved, and you sort of say, ‘oh, we're going to have to go back to the drawing board,’” Haggard said in a recent interview.

AXIS is designed to be a space telescope exploring outer space and capturing detailed x-rays of exploding stars and black holes. It will help scientists study the characteristics of those black holes as well as trace the origins of galaxies.

“They are sort of like our special looking glass into some of the densest and most sort of exotic environments in the universe,” he explained.

X-ray technology in outer space is not new. The Chandra x-ray Observatory, which launched in 1999, is the world’s most powerful x-ray telescope, according to NASA. The axis is designed to be 10 times more sensitive.

“Every NASA project builds on the legacy of previous technology. So, in some sense this access mission, you know, really is drawn from decades of x-ray astronomical development.”

The team consists of several scientists from around the world including University of Manitoba physics professor Samar Safi-Harb.

“Aside from the excitement and the feeling that the hard work has paid off, obviously there was a huge scene behind this,” the professor said.

Safi-Harb and Haggard are the only two Canadians on the team.

“It's rather unusual that two of the science teams are led by Canadian astronomers. And so, it's pretty awesome for Canada that we have this, like, really impressive leadership from Canadian scientists,” he added.

In the meantime, AXIS and the other finalist competing will have a year to further develop their projects. NASA will announce the winner in 2026.