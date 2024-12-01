MONTREAL
    • Quebec forest industry already under pressure amid Trump tariff threat: Legault

    Quebec Premier François Legault is raising concerns about the province's forestry industry in the face of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats.
    Quebec's premier is raising concerns about the potential impact of the tariff proposed by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on the province's forest industry.

    François Legault says in a statement posted on social media that high interest rates and existing duties on softwood lumber are already putting pressure on the sector, which he says accounts for more than 50,000 jobs in Quebec.

    His comments echo those of British Columbia Premier David Eby, who told media last week that Trump's plan to impose a tariff of 25 per cent on Canadian goods would be "devastating" for his province's forest and lumber industry.

    Trump has promised to impose the tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico unless the two countries stop illegal border crossings and prevent illicit drugs from entering the United States.

    The threat comes after the United States nearly doubled duties on softwood lumber imports from Canada to 14.5 per cent last August, part of a prolonged trade dispute that Legault says has threatened the economy of several Quebec communities.

    Legault has been outspoken about Trump's threat, saying last week that Ottawa must come up with a detailed plan to strengthen the border and avoid the tariff.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.  

