    Vehicle collides with container in Ville-Marie

    Montreal police vehicles are seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Montreal police vehicles are seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 19-year-old man crashed into a container in the Ville-Marie.

    Police say the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday on Notre-Dame Street near Rene-Levesque Boulevard.

    The driver was found unconscious and was transported to the hospital.

    According to witnesses, the vehicle was travelling east on Notre-Dame Street when he lost control, crossed the median and hit the container.

    The SPVM says it was a construction container being used to repair the geyser on De Lorimier Avenue. 

    The investigation is ongoing.

