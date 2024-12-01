Vehicle collides with container in Ville-Marie

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 19-year-old man crashed into a container in the Ville-Marie.

Police say the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday on Notre-Dame Street near Rene-Levesque Boulevard.

The driver was found unconscious and was transported to the hospital.

According to witnesses, the vehicle was travelling east on Notre-Dame Street when he lost control, crossed the median and hit the container.

The SPVM says it was a construction container being used to repair the geyser on De Lorimier Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.