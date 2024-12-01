Police investigating torched vehicles in Dollard-des-Ormeaux
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after three vehicles were torched on the same street in the city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said that several 911 calls reported a vehicle on fire on Louis-Riel Streer near Iberville Street at around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday.
Gauthier said the car was deemed a “total loss.”
She added that investigators are speaking to witnesses and looking for security footage in the area.
On Saturday night, two other vehicles were also set ablaze on the same street, around 8 p.m.
“The vehicles were parked at the entrances of two private residences. One vehicle sustained damaged only to the back, while the other was damage in the front – it was still considerable damage, but not a total loss,” Gauthier said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau 'surprised' provinces unanimous on accelerated defence spending: Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his fellow provincial leaders are united in pushing for Canada to meet its NATO defence spending targets ahead of schedule, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "surprised" to hear it.
One man dead after shooting at Kitchener's 'A Better Tent City'
One man is dead after an afternoon shooting at 49 Ardelt Ave. in Kitchener.
Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.
Immigrants take to the streets to protest against the freezing of immigration programmes
In response to the freeze on immigration programmes announced by Ottawa, an organization that defends the rights of immigrants is organising a demonstration in front of the Montreal office of the Quebec Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration early on Saturday afternoon.
'Moana 2' sails to a record US$221 million opening as Hollywood celebrates a moviegoing feast
'Moana 2' brought in a tidal wave of moviegoers over the Thanksgiving Day weekend, setting records with $221 million in ticket sales, according to estimates.
A man hid 5 treasure chests worth more than US$2 million across the United States. Here’s how to find them
Inside the chests, searchers can look forward to hopefully locating items such as rare Pokémon cards, shipwreck bounty, sports memorabilia, gold and precious medals.
Guilbeault disappointed as plastic treaty talks end with no deal
Canada's environment minister says he's disappointed that international negotiations over a treaty to end plastic pollution have ended without an agreement.
Shopping on Shein and Temu for holiday gifts? You're not the only one.
Welcome to the new online world of impulse buying, a place of guilty pleasures where the selection is vast, every day is Cyber Monday, and an instant dopamine hit that will have faded by the time your package arrives is always just a click away.
Bob Bryar, drummer for rock band My Chemical Romance, dead at 44
Bob Bryar, former drummer for the band My Chemical Romance, has died. He was reportedly 44.
Toronto
-
Why teens’ mental health may be more strained than you think heading into the holidays
While many people might think of the end of the year as a time to wind down one’s workload and take a break, a Toronto psychiatrist says young people may actually be carrying more stress than usual heading into the holiday season.
-
Toronto-based arts-grant provider says nearly $10M was stolen by 'cybercriminal intruder'
A Toronto-based non-profit that provides grants to musicians and others in the music industry says that nearly $10 million was stolen from its bank account by a 'cybercriminal' and then converted into cryptocurrency.
-
Auston Matthews picks up two assists in his return to the lineup as Maple Leafs top Lightning 5-3
Auston Matthews picked up a pair of assists in his return to the lineup and Joseph Woll stopped 38 shots as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Saturday night.
Ottawa
-
Low rise building fire seriously injures 40-year-old downtown Ottawa
A fire that started in the basement of a two-storey building downtown Ottawa Saturday night seriously injured a 40-year-old, paramedics say.
-
Annual Shop and Hop event kicks off the holiday season for rural communities in eastern Ontario
For five rural communities in eastern Ontario - Lyndhurst, Seeley's Bay, Lansdowne, Delta and Elgin - the annual Shop and Hop event is the sign that the holidays are right around the corner.
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
Atlantic
-
Furry fashionistas turn Halifax street into Maritimes’ cutest runway
The annual pet parade, an adored holiday tradition, returned to Halifax on Saturday.
-
PM Trudeau 'surprised' provinces unanimous on accelerated defence spending: Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his fellow provincial leaders are united in pushing for Canada to meet its NATO defence spending targets ahead of schedule, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "surprised" to hear it.
-
Port Elgin, N.B., rallies behind woman's plan to light historic landmark at Christmas
Jackie Giles received overwhelming support when she asked her community to help her decorate the historic bridge in Port Elgin, N.B., for Christmas
N.L.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
Northern Ontario
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
London
-
LTC to alter transit service over the holidays, and offer free New Year's rides
If you’re a regular transit user, alongside alterations to service during the holiday season, London Transit will also be offering free rides on New Year’s Eve.
-
Snow squall watch in effect for London and parts of Middlesex County
A snow squall watch is in effect for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County today – with a large weather system dumping several feet of snow across the northern half of the region over the weekend.
-
'Outpour from community was overwhelming': Santa’s House lives on at Covent Garden Market
A year ago, the founder of the TLC Foundation and creator of ‘Santa’s House’ Leo Larizza had planned to shut it down after a decade, but it lives on.
Kitchener
-
One man dead after shooting at Kitchener's 'A Better Tent City'
One man is dead after an afternoon shooting at 49 Ardelt Ave. in Kitchener.
-
SIU invokes mandate after OPP-involved shooting on Highway 401 in Cambridge
Highway 401, through Kitchener, was brought to a standstill Friday due to a police-involved shooting.
-
Missing teenager last seen in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) is searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Kitchener on Nov. 28.
Windsor
-
Transit Windsor offers reduced route service through Christmas holidays
If you’re a regular transit user, there are lots of alterations to service to be aware of as we approach the holiday season.
-
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
-
Windsor Spitfires bring home a win from Owen Sound
After a loss in Guelph on Friday, the Spitfires arrived in Owen Sound hoping for a chance at redemption.
Barrie
-
Muskoka reacts to major snowfall, Highway 11 still closed
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shovelling, Muskoka residents were faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall on Saturday.
-
Snow closes portion of Highway 11
OPP have closed a segment of Highway 11 in South Muskoka due to unsafe driving conditions caused by weather.
-
Muskoka declares significant weather event
The District Municipality of Muskoka has declared a significant weather event in response to the snow that continues to fall in the region.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police shoot carjacking suspect; IIO called in
A carjacking suspect was shot by Vancouver police early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the provincial watchdog.
-
Suspect sought after multiple vehicles vandalized in Mission: RCMP
Mounties in Mission are trying to identify a man suspected of going on a vehicle vandalizing spree last week.
-
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
Vancouver Island
-
Yuletide festivities help kick off holiday season in Greater Victoria
Greater Victoria has a host of yuletide festivities this weekend for residents ready to kick off the holiday season.
-
Supreme Court clears way for B.C. to include other governments in opioid lawsuit
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says a Supreme Court of Canada victory has cleared a "pathway" for governments across the country to go after opioid makers and distributors for damages arising from the opioid crisis.
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Winnipeg
-
Woman arrested in Skywalk after wielding knife, threatening security: police
A Winnipeg woman is facing several charges after police said she threatened security at the Millenium Library downtown.
-
City shuts out province with 6-0 win in Winnipeg 150 hockey game
The provincial government opened the floodgates to the City of Winnipeg Saturday, falling 6-0 in a match-up 50 years in the making.
-
Winnipeg man charged after drugs, shotgun seized
A 32-year-old man has been charged with several weapon and drug-related offences by Winnipeg police.
Calgary
-
Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold a Parade of Lights
It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.
-
Calgary police seek arson suspect in bitcoin extortion case
Calgary police are looking for a suspect in an arson case, connected to an attempt to extort bitcoin from victims.
-
Hitmen run out of gas in the Hat as Tigers dominate 7-3
The Hitmen ran out of gas trying to extend their winning streak to six games Saturday night, dropping a 7-3 game to the Tigers in Medicine Hat.
Edmonton
-
Nugent-Hopkins has goal and assist, Skinner stops 27 shots as Oilers beat Avalanche 4-1
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, Stuart Skinner stopped 27 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Saturday night.
-
Edmonton mayor to pitch tax reduction plan for 'immediate relief'
Edmonton's mayor is pitching a plan to lower property taxes.
-
Here's a list of items that will be GST/HST-free over the holidays
Canadians won't have to pay GST on a selection of items this holiday season, the prime minister vowed on Thursday.
Regina
-
Manz verdict still unknown as jury deliberations enter third day
The case of Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz sits in limbo as the court still awaits the jury's verdict Sunday morning.
-
Regina group highlights Addictions Awareness Week
As Addiction Awareness Week comes to an end, the Regina/Treaty Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) New Beginnings Recovery Group hosted a one day Round Up to mark the occasion at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre.
-
Mistletoe Market returns to RCMP Heritage Centre
The RCMP Heritage Centre was abuzz on Saturday afternoon with artists and Christmas shoppers.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed her during an encounter in 2023. He recounted the incident in his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
-
City crews battle overnight snowfall in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon crews are plowing and grading high traffic roads following overnight snowfall in the city.
-
One dead, two injured in Sask. highway collision
A 61-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a truck near Prince Albert on Friday night.