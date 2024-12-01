Police investigating torched vehicles in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after three vehicles were torched on the same street in the city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said that several 911 calls reported a vehicle on fire on Louis-Riel Streer near Iberville Street at around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Gauthier said the car was deemed a “total loss.”

She added that investigators are speaking to witnesses and looking for security footage in the area.

On Saturday night, two other vehicles were also set ablaze on the same street, around 8 p.m.

“The vehicles were parked at the entrances of two private residences. One vehicle sustained damaged only to the back, while the other was damage in the front – it was still considerable damage, but not a total loss,” Gauthier said.

The investigation is ongoing.