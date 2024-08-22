MONTREAL
    Quebec school crossing guards frustrated by 'dangerous' cyclists

    School crossing guards in Quebec are asking cyclists to obey road rules and use caution around school grounds.
    In the run-up to the start of the new school year, school crossing guard unions are condemning the "dangerous and reckless driving of many cyclists" who ride on sidewalks, against traffic or at excessive speeds, showing a "flagrant disregard for road signs."

    The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ), represents 1,800 school crossing guards in Quebec, particularly in Quebec City and Montreal.

    The unions say they are "very concerned" for the safety of crossing guards and schoolchildren, given the "behaviour of many cyclists."

    In an interview on Thursday, Lucille Dignard, vice president of the Quebec City crossing guard union, reported cases of cyclists zigzagging between schoolchildren crossing the road, riding on sidewalks and disobeying road signs.

    She says some cyclists even attack crossing guards who call them to order, telling them that they are a nuisance.

    Dignard says she has nothing against cyclists but asks that they respect crossing guards, road safety rules and children.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 22, 2024.

