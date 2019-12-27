MONTREAL -- Freezing rain that hit several parts of Quebec has been significant enough to spur Premier Francois Legault to urge Quebecers to be safe out there,

"The freezing rain that fell overnight has made for difficult road conditions in several regions (Monteregie, Laurentians, Lanaudiere, Eastern Townships, Mauricie). More precipitation is forecast for later today. Transports Quebec teams have been deployed. Be careful on the roads," Legault tweeted Friday morning.

La pluie verglaçante tombée cette nuit complique les conditions routières dans plusieurs régions (Montérégie, Laurentides, Lanaudière, Estrie, Mauricie). D’autres précipitations sont prévues plus tard ajd. Les équipes @Transports_Qc sont déployées. Soyez prudents sur les routes. — François Legault (@francoislegault) December 27, 2019

Environment Canada had issued several freezing rain warnings across the province, including the Greater Montreal Area, for Friday morning, with periods of freezing rain and drizzle expected to blanket southern and central Quebec.

“Amounts of two to four millimetres of freezing precipitation are expected, depending on areas,” the weather agency warned. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

Precipitation is expected to taper to showers either later in the morning or by early afternoon.

#FreezingRain Warnings in effect.

Watch out for #icy stairs, driveways, sidewalks and side streets.

Temps go up to 6C today as wet weather tapers off this afternoon.@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/5UaXtTF0FR — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) December 27, 2019

Staying safe

Be careful when walking and use traction aids such as crampons to avoid falling on slippery surfaces and injuring yourself.

Ice from freezing rain can accumulate on branches, power lines and buildings.

If you go outside after a significant amount of ice has accumulated, pay attention to anything that could break due to the weight of the ice and fall on you. Make sure to also keep an eye out for falling ice sheets.

“A hanging power line could be charged (live) and you could run the risk of electrocution,” the Government of Canada’s public safety department states. “Remember also that ice, branches or power lines can continue to break and fall for several hours after the end of precipitation.”

It suggests not driving when freezing rain is in the forecast.

“Even a small amount of freezing rain can make roads extremely slippery,” it insists. “Wait several hours after freezing rain ends so that road maintenance crews have enough time to spread sand or salt on icy roads.”

If you do have to head somewhere, make sure to adjust your driving to the road conditions by slowing down and avoiding sudden manoeuvres.

"In the winter, the space between you and the vehicle in front of you should be greater [than in the summer]. In severe conditions, you should be able to count up to six seconds or more," CAA-Quebec explains. "The longer the following distance, the more time you will have to make the right decision in an emergency situation."

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falls in sub-zero temperatures, creating ice build-up and icy surfaces.