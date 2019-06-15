

CTV Montreal Staff





The ice storm that hit Quebec in April, putting hundreds of thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers in the dark, left the provincial utility with a steep bill, as did the tornadoes that hit the Gatineau region last year.

The Canadian Press learned that Hydro Quebec spent $14 million to repair damage from the ice storm, while the total cost to fix electrical lines damaged by the tornado was $8.4 million.

At its peak there were 316,000 homes without power, mostly in Montreal, Laval, and the Laurentians, from April 8 to 12.

Hydro-Quebec had up to 1,000 employees in the field.

It also brought in extra labour from Hydro-Sherbrooke and Vermont's Green Mountain Power, spending about $4.5 million on external contractors.

The utility spent $3.6 million paying for 45,500 hours of overtime work to clean up from the freezing rain.

In 2018 Hydro-Quebec spent $165 million on overtime to clean up from the Gatineau tornadoes and a storm that hit the Magdalen Islands.

"Climate events like these (the ice storm) tear up budgets, because we need to deploy the resources needed to restore power," said Louis-Olivier Batty, a spokesman for Hydro-Quebec.

Hydro-Quebec also spent $1 million extending tree-trimming contracts without putting them out for tender, because of the emergency work.

With a file from the Canadian Press