Ice storm, tornadoes meant costly bills for Hydro-Quebec
Hydro Quebec repair crews were hard at work on April 8, 2019, fixing power lines damaged by freezing rain.
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Saturday, June 15, 2019 1:46PM EDT
The ice storm that hit Quebec in April, putting hundreds of thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers in the dark, left the provincial utility with a steep bill, as did the tornadoes that hit the Gatineau region last year.
The Canadian Press learned that Hydro Quebec spent $14 million to repair damage from the ice storm, while the total cost to fix electrical lines damaged by the tornado was $8.4 million.
At its peak there were 316,000 homes without power, mostly in Montreal, Laval, and the Laurentians, from April 8 to 12.
Hydro-Quebec had up to 1,000 employees in the field.
It also brought in extra labour from Hydro-Sherbrooke and Vermont's Green Mountain Power, spending about $4.5 million on external contractors.
The utility spent $3.6 million paying for 45,500 hours of overtime work to clean up from the freezing rain.
In 2018 Hydro-Quebec spent $165 million on overtime to clean up from the Gatineau tornadoes and a storm that hit the Magdalen Islands.
"Climate events like these (the ice storm) tear up budgets, because we need to deploy the resources needed to restore power," said Louis-Olivier Batty, a spokesman for Hydro-Quebec.
Hydro-Quebec also spent $1 million extending tree-trimming contracts without putting them out for tender, because of the emergency work.
With a file from the Canadian Press