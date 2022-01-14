Quebec's Minister of Seniors and Caregivers, Marguerite Blais, says she learned on March 9, 2020 that people aged 65 and over were at risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

According to her testimony, Blais was more or less worried about it, but confident that long-term care facilities, known as CHSLDsz, were "used to" managing outbreaks.

On several occasions before the coroner, Blais pleaded that the CHSLDs had a culture of infection prevention and control.

"Ms. Coroner, long-term care facilities are known to manage outbreaks. This is not the first time there have been outbreaks in CHSLDs and it will not be the last. I'm convinced that it is being handled. (...) For me, the CHSLDs know how to manage outbreaks," she said.

In any case, Blais said, "no one believed that it would affect the living environments as it has affected the living environments; they believed that it will affect the hospitals."

"That's the reality," she added.

Before beginning her testimony, Blais made a statement, expressing her deepest condolences to the families of the seniors who died in CHSLDs.

"People are grieving; I am too," she said.

She said the deaths of thousands of seniors in long-term care facilities in 2020 did not leave her "indifferent" and she considers the coroner's inquest "fundamental" to improving seniors' care.

The 71-year-old minister acknowledged that she had been on the front lines of the crisis, saying she owes it to the families to "take responsibility" and come forward to testify at the inquest.

Blais explained that she was unable to testify in November because of burnout.

"I was too emotional," she said.

Her testimony will continue for several hours Friday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 14, 2022