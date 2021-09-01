Advertisement
Quebec's Leylah Fernadez, Felix Auger-Aliassime advance to third round at U.S. Open
Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, is in to the third round of the US Open and will face 2020 champion Naomi Osaka. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL -- Leylah Annie Fernandez was visibly pumped after fighting through two tough sets against Kaia Kanepi to win 7-5, 7-5 to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open.
It's the first time in her career that the 18-year-old from Laval, Que., has advanced this far in the tournament.
Fernandez is the 73rd seed at the tournament and will now face no. 3 seed and last year's champion, Naomi Osaka of Japan, who also won the 2021 Australian Open.
Montrealer Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles from Spain in straight sets 7-6, 6-3, 6-2.
The 21-year-old made it to his first ever Grand Slam quarter-finals this year when he defeated Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon.
The no. 12 seed Auger-Aliassime, will now face no. 18 seed Roberto Bautista Agut from Spain in the third round on Thursday.