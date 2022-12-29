Quebec's first wave of influenza slows, as experts watch for possible post-holiday resurgence

For a third consecutive week in Quebec, there are clear indications that the spread of influenza is declining.

The deceleration of the first wave of the seasonal virus is supported by the latest figures unless the holidays are masking a resurgence.

Since the most recent weekly report is for the period ending December 24, it will take time before the impact of festive gatherings on transmission is known.

However, the downward trend was well underway before Christmas Eve.

According to data published Thursday by the Quebec institute of public health (INSPQ), there were 1,952 new influenza infections in the week ending December 24.

That's another significant decrease from the 2,837 cases recorded in the week ending December 17. In addition, the test positivity rate dropped from 21.72 per cent to 17 per cent.

Type A influenza strains predominate and type B infections, which were on the rise, have also decreased.

