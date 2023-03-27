Quebec restaurateurs say the 'no-show' phenomenon is getting worse

Restaurateurs in Quebec are getting stood up more often.

Customers who don't honour their reservations cause restaurants to miss out on nearly $50,000 in revenue per establishment on average, according to an estimate by the Quebec Restaurant Association (ARQ).

Nearly 65.6 per cent of restaurateurs say the 'no-show' phenomenon is on the rise, according to a survey of ARQ members.

Nearly 44.5 per cent say they experience "occasional" no-shows, and 32.9 per cent say they experience them "frequently."

Of the respondents, 43.4 per cent consider the phenomenon a "major concern," while 15.2 per cent call it a "serious threat to the viability of their restaurant."

Seventeen per cent describe the behaviour as a "minor nuisance," and 24.4 per cent describe it as an "inconsequential disrespect."

With the data collected, the ARQ estimates these empty reserved seats represent a weekly opportunity cost of $943 per establishment or more than $49,000 per year.

The ARQ is lobbying for a law to allow restaurants to impose a penalty for unfulfilled reservations.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 27, 2023.