MONTREAL -- Quebec continued its streak of reporting fewer than 200 daily novel coronavirus cases Friday with 180 new infections.

The province also reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, adding one which occurred between June 4 and June 9.

There are now 2,068 known active coronavirus cases in Quebec after 317 recovered Friday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 372,656 Quebecers are reported to have caught the virus. Of those, 11,167 have died, and 359,421 have recovered.

Hospitalizations continued to fall by the end of the workweek with seven fewer people receiving care in the province's hospitals. There are now 244 people in hospital due to the COVID-19. Of those, 59 are in the intensive care unit, a decrease of five.

Health-care workers conducted 22,726 coronavirus tests on June 9 (Quebec releases its COVID-19 testing data 48-hours after the reported day). This represents a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent. To contrast, when Quebec was reporting thousands of cases per day in December to January, the positivity rate peaked at 11.2 per cent.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The province recorded a slight bump in vaccinations with 115,333 doses administered Friday. Of those, 98,455 were given in the last 24 hours, and 16,878 before June 10, for a total of 6,500,850 injections.

So far, about 68 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and one in 10 have gotten a second shot.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Out of anywhere else in the province, Montreal recorded the largest increase in cases with 66 new infections, for a total of 131,913.

Next was Chaudiere-Appalaches (20 new, 19,158 total), Laval (18 new, 31,369 total), and Monteregie (16 new, 51,051 total).

The one reported death occurred in Montreal, where the reported death toll now stands at 4,754.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated